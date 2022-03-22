Good News Maharashtra! No COVID-19 death recorded for second consecutive day

In a good news, Maharashtra on Tuesday (March 22) did not record a single COVID-19 death. This is for the second consecutive day that the state has not recorded single COVID-19 death. Also, this was for the sixth time this month that the state did not report any death due to coronavirus. Earlier on March 2, March 7, March 9, March 13 and March 21, the state hadn't reported any death due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,159.

269 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,23,737. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Out of 7,90,25,520 laboratory samples 78,72,668 have been tested positive (09.96%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 34 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 39 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 51 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 5 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 7 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1 fresh case.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:16 PM IST