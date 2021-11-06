Good News! Maharashtra logs new 661 COVID-19 cases, lowest daily detection since April 2020

Maharashtra recorded 661 COVID-19 cases on Saturday (November 6), the lowest daily detection since April 2020. On April 27, the state had reported 522 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state has also come down to 14,714. 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,372.

896 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 64,58,045. The recovery rate in the state is 97.6%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,48,880 people are in home quarantine and 968 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 339 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 165 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 26 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 12 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 11 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 06:25 PM IST