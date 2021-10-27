e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:08 PM IST

Good News Maharashtra! Active COVID-19 cases plummet below 20,000-mark

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: People shop for the upcoming Diwali festival in a weekly bazaar at Poisar market, in Mumbai, Wednesday, October 27, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra on Wednesday, October 27, recorded 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 19,480. Besides, 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,098.

2,536 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,43,342. The recovery rate in the state is 97.53%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,72,600 people are in home quarantine and 933 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 697 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 218 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 432 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 52 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 36 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 39 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:08 PM IST
