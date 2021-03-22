Good news for tipplers in Delhi: Legal age to drink lowered from 25 to 21

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21 from 25.

However, he added, "There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital."

Sisodia made the announcement while announcing changes in Delhi's excise policy.

"The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers. It was decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any liquor shops. At present, 60 per cent liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government," Sisodia said at a press conference.

"Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. A revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in excise department," he added.