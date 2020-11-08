Good News for students, teachers! Maharashtra govt extends Diwali holidays for schools

In a good news for school students and teachers in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday announced that the school holidays have been extended for nine more days on the occasion of Diwali.

As per the state government notification, online education in schools will be closed from November 7-20. Previously, only five days i.e. from November 12-16, was declared as a holiday but on the request of students and teachers, the state government increased the number of holidays by nine days.

Meanwhile, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said that classes 9 to 12 of schools in Maharashtra will reopen from November 23.

Gaikwad said all teachers will undergo RT-PCR coronavirus tests between November 17 and 22. "Schools will reopen on November 23, and students will undergo thermal checking at entry," she said.