Good News for Punekars: PMC to open city gardens from November 1

He also stated that the Central team after reviewing the situation in the city has predicted a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in December and January. “Residents will have to take precautions while visiting gardens. If proper precautionary steps are taken by everyone, then we would be able to keep in check a possible second wave in the future,” said Mohol.

Earlier in June, the civic body had opened some gardens and parks in the city. However, they were closed within two weeks due to several incidences of violations of norms by visitors were reported.

Meanwhile, Pune yesterday reported 147 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,59,845.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 19 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,141.

A total of 410 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 6,424. As of now, 1,49,280 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 1,027 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,23,412.