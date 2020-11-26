Good News for Punekars: MHADA likely to draw lottery soon for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

In order to provide affordable and quality homes to the low and mid-income segment buyers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is likely to conduct a lottery draw soon.

As per the report by Sakal, more than 4,500 houses (flats) are available in the area. The result of the draw for 2,190 houses in the area was declared in November 2019.

The next lottery draw was slated to be held in March-April. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic. People were expecting that the draw will be held at least after Diwali. However, the notification got delayed due to the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.

Now, it will be conducted after the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.

Areawise distribution of houses

Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune District: 1,723 Mhalunge- Ingle (Chakan): 2,100 Pimpri Waghire: 900

Documents required

Domicile certificate School leaving certificate Passport Birth certificate Driving license Voter ID card Aadhaar card PAN card

Eligibility Criteria