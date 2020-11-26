Mumbai

Good News for Punekars: MHADA likely to draw lottery soon for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

In order to provide affordable and quality homes to the low and mid-income segment buyers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is likely to conduct a lottery draw soon.

As per the report by Sakal, more than 4,500 houses (flats) are available in the area. The result of the draw for 2,190 houses in the area was declared in November 2019.

The next lottery draw was slated to be held in March-April. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic. People were expecting that the draw will be held at least after Diwali. However, the notification got delayed due to the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.

Now, it will be conducted after the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.

Areawise distribution of houses

  1. Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune District: 1,723

  2. Mhalunge- Ingle (Chakan): 2,100

  3. Pimpri Waghire: 900

Documents required

  1. Domicile certificate

  2. School leaving certificate

  3. Passport

  4. Birth certificate

  5. Driving license

  6. Voter ID card

  7. Aadhaar card

  8. PAN card

Eligibility Criteria

  1. The age of the applicants must be above 18 years

  2. The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile

  3. The applicant should have Pan Card

  4. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats.

  5. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats.

  6. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.

