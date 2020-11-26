Good News for Punekars: MHADA likely to draw lottery soon for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

In order to provide affordable and quality homes to the low and mid-income segment buyers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is likely to conduct a lottery draw soon.
As per the report by Sakal, more than 4,500 houses (flats) are available in the area. The result of the draw for 2,190 houses in the area was declared in November 2019.
The next lottery draw was slated to be held in March-April. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic. People were expecting that the draw will be held at least after Diwali. However, the notification got delayed due to the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.
Now, it will be conducted after the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.
Areawise distribution of houses
Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune District: 1,723
Mhalunge- Ingle (Chakan): 2,100
Pimpri Waghire: 900
Documents required
Domicile certificate
School leaving certificate
Passport
Birth certificate
Driving license
Voter ID card
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Eligibility Criteria
The age of the applicants must be above 18 years
The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile
The applicant should have Pan Card
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats.
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats.
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.
