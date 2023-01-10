Good news for Mumbaikars! Western Railway to increase passenger capacity of its 12 local services by 25% from Jan 12 | BL Soni/FPJ

Beginning Thursday, the Western Railway (WR) will create an additional daily carrying capacity of 15,000 passengers, including nearly 3,000 seats. This will be accomplished by converting a dozen 12-car local services into 15-car services. Officials said this will increase the carrying capacity by 25%.

A WR official said, “Six services in both directions will be converted and six of these will be on the Fast line.” He said with this the total number of 15-car services will increase from 132 to 144 in WR’s Mumbai suburban section. However, there will be no change in the total number of services, 1,383, including 79 AC local services.

Another official said that the carrying capacity of each coach is over 450, including seating for 90-98 passengers. Currently, an average of 30 lakh passengers use local WR services in the suburban section every day. As per data provided by the GRP in 2022, 190 passengers died after falling off moving trains in the suburban section. A majority of these happened due to overcrowding.

Meanwhile, passengers have welcomed the decision of augmentation and said it will prove helpful to control overcrowding. A regular commuter, Devkant Yadav, said that the railways need to convert all 12-car services into 15-car services as soon as possible.