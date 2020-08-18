Good news for Mumbaikars: Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rises to 82%

After receiving good rainfall in catchment areas, water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 82 per cent on Tuesday. The seven lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,00,642 million litres of water or 82.95% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.20% with 13,63,403 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 90.1.08% with 13,18,222 million litres.

The Tusli and Vihar lakes are overflowing while remaining dams are almost full. At Modak Sagar, 98.83% of water stock is available, Tansa has 89.19%, Middle Vaitarna 89.61%, Upper Vaitarna has 67.68%, Bhatsa 77.35%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 28.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 69.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 95.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 39.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 88.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 52.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 69.00mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, BMC said it will review the decision on 20% water cut in the city. "Water cut likely to be relaxed for Mumbai, in view of good rains in catchment areas in August," tweeted KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, Western region.