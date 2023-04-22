Good news for Mumbaikars! Water cut to be withdrawn from Sunday | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will from Sunday withdraw the 15 per cent reduction in water supply that it had imposed on the city and its suburbs since March 31, according to additional municipal commissioner (projects) P. Velarasu.

The water supply was reduced following damage to a major water tunnel in Thane and the civic body had started work to repair it.

Work finished in 18 days

The water tunnel is 100-125 metres underground and the part that was damaged was 4.2 kilometres from Bhandup Shaft. The BMC had earlier announced that it would take 30 days to complete the repair.

However, the water cut has increased the woes of residents of Mumbai over the last three weeks. The reduced supply of water prompted people residing in several areas of the city to hire water tankers and buy bottled water.

Against this backdrop, the team tasked to repair the tunnel worked on war-footing and completed it in just 18 days.

“From Sunday, full supply of water will be provided to the city, but this will take a day or two to normalise,” said additional municipal commissioner (projects) P. Velarasu. In most areas, the water cut has already been reversed. “The input to reservoirs has also increased,” Velarasu said.

The water tunnel was reported to have been damaged on March 28 by workers of a private developer who was allegedly digging a borewell at Wagale Estate in Thane. However, it came to light through an RTI query that the tunnel was damaged in November last year and that around three million litres of water have been wasted everyday.

The BMC has sent a letter to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to recover the cost of repairs with a penalty of Rs75 crore from the developer. However, officials are tight-lipped about the recovery.

