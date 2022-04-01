Good news for Mumbaikars! 6 more Foot Over Bridges expected to be ready for public use

As crowds at Railway stations are going up, the railways are in a hurry to add more Foot over bridges (FOBs) and connect them with elevated concourses. In this week itself, three new FOBs were opened for public use.

On April 1, a FOB between Seawood-Nerul was opened while last month, two more FOBs were added at Vile Parle and Charni Road by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). Sources said that this year 6 more FOBs are expected to be ready for public use.

According to officials from MRVC, they are namely targetting stations that are fall in the metropolitan region of Mumbai. These are chiefly beyond Mumbai where crowding and footfall are higher in numbers. As per plans the MRVC - which is a planning authority for Mumbai rail - is supposed to construct 86 new FOBs on both Central and Western Railways on its Main, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines.

Out of these 68 of them have already been completed with majority of them being built during this lockdown. "Of the remaining 18 FOBs, we have kept a target of making available at least 6-8 FOBs ready for public use until December this year," said an MRVC official on condition of anonymity.

Some of the stations and mid-sections between two rail stations where FOBs are expected to be made ready are Kopar, Vashi-Sanpada, Kasara, Nalasopara and Dadar. Senior officials said that they expect to complete all the balance FOBs by July-August 2023 to meet the target of 86 FOBs.

"We have been demanding more FOBs keeping the number of daily commuters in mind. The rail authorities should also install more escalators on FOBs to ease movement of people," said Subhash Gupta, president, of Rail Yatri Parishad.

At present there are around 63-65 lakh daily commuters travelling on both Central and Western Railways. The daily average count on WR is 28-29 lakh commuters or so while that on CR is around 34-35 lakh commuters. With masks no longer mandatory, people seem to have been roaming more freely and without masks. The crowds are also seeing a consistent rise.

In 2019-20, the MRVC constructed 16 FOBs, in 2020-21, during lockdown they managed to build 7 FOBs while in the previous financial year of 2021-22, they built 10 more FOBs.

