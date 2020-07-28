Good news for Mumbai: City records lowest single day COVID-19 rise in 100 days

India has recorded more than 14.83 lakh COVID-19 cases, with Maharashtra emerging some time ago as the worst affected state. Within it, Mumbai alone has thus far recorded more than lakh positive cases.

In recent days however, the situation has been gradually changing. While Mumbai continues to record new cases, it no longer tops even the state charts on a daily basis. The declining rate of cases has now reached a milestone of sorts, with the city recording its lowest single day case rise in more than 3 months, even as testing reached its highest ever rate.

"Only 700 cases today in Mumbai and that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months," tweeted State Environmnt Minister, Aaditya Thackeray. He however urged people to continue being cautious. "Don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!" he wrote.

In a follow-up post he added that the city would continue to see a rise in testing numbers.