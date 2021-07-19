Good News for Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 cases plummet below 1 lakh; recovery rate rises to 96.35%

In a good news for Maharashtra, the active COVID-19 cases have plummeted below 1 lakh on Monday. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 96.35%.
The state recorded 6,017 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. Besides, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,27,097. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
13,051 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,93,401. Currently, 5,61,796 people are in home quarantine and 4,052 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1092 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 543 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1658 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2443 new cases, Aurangabad circle 23, Latur circle 208, Akola circle 24, and Nagpur circle recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases.
