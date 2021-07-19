Good News for Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 cases plummet below 1 lakh; recovery rate rises to 96.35%

In a good news for Maharashtra, the active COVID-19 cases have plummeted below 1 lakh on Monday. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 96.35%.

The state recorded 6,017 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. Besides, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,27,097. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

13,051 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,93,401. Currently, 5,61,796 people are in home quarantine and 4,052 people are in institutional quarantine.