e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Good news for daily commuters! Western Railway to run special local trains on New year's eve

Mumbai: Good news for daily commuters! Western Railway to run special local trains on New year's eve

Western Railway will run eight special local train services during the new years's eve.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Good news to daily commuters! Western Railway to run special local trains on the eve of New years | Representative pic
Follow us on

For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of New Year's eve, Western Railway will run eight special local train services during the midnight of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

This will include four trains in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar, and four in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate.

Read Also
Western Railway holds concluding event of Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations
article-image

Details of the trains:

"To clear extra rush of passengers after New Year's eve celebrations, we decided to operate four special local train services from Churchgate to Virar at 1.15 am, 2 am, 2.30 am and 3.25 am on January 1 and four special trains from Virar to Churchgate at 12.15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am" said a senior officer of WR adding that thses services will halt at all stations.

Now people can celebrate new year with no worries of missing the last local. Welcoming the decision, local passengers of western line said, it will increase the joy of the new year celebration.

Ramesh Shah (43) a frequent local commuter said, "In mumbai most of office goers plan their celebration after finishing the day shedule, hence theses services will definitely prove helpful for those people " 

Read Also
Keeping guard: Pubs take steps for women’s safety at New Year eve bash
article-image

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L