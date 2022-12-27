Mumbai: Good news for daily commuters! Western Railway to run special local trains on New year's eve

Good news to daily commuters! Western Railway to run special local trains on the eve of New years | Representative pic

For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of New Year's eve, Western Railway will run eight special local train services during the midnight of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

This will include four trains in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar, and four in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate.

Read Also Western Railway holds concluding event of Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations

Details of the trains:

"To clear extra rush of passengers after New Year's eve celebrations, we decided to operate four special local train services from Churchgate to Virar at 1.15 am, 2 am, 2.30 am and 3.25 am on January 1 and four special trains from Virar to Churchgate at 12.15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am" said a senior officer of WR adding that thses services will halt at all stations.

Now people can celebrate new year with no worries of missing the last local. Welcoming the decision, local passengers of western line said, it will increase the joy of the new year celebration.

Ramesh Shah (43) a frequent local commuter said, "In mumbai most of office goers plan their celebration after finishing the day shedule, hence theses services will definitely prove helpful for those people "