Good news for adventure sports enthusiasts: Trekking, mountaineering now officially open in Pune, says BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole

In a good news for adventure sports enthusiasts in Pune district, trekking, mountaineering and other outdoor adventure sports activities are now officially open, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said on Sunday.

Shirole also thanked Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh for "accepting demands of all outdoor enthusiasts and relaxing guidelines".

Taking to Twitter, Shivajinagar MLA wrote, "Forts, Cliffs, & other Features of #Sahyadris & Western Ghats in #Pune District are now officially open for Trekking, Mountaineering and other Adventure Sports. I thank Hon Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh ji for accepting demands of all outdoor enthusiasts and relaxing guidelines."

Earlier, Shirole had brought to Deshmukh's notice about the "unnecessary fines" faced by trekking enthusiasts at forts and hills across Pune district. Rajesh Deshmukh had then assured Shirole "that in the coming week he will issue orders relaxing restrictions on trekking & other adventure sports".