Good news for adventure sports enthusiasts: Trekking, mountaineering now officially open in Pune, says BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole

In a good news for adventure sports enthusiasts in Pune district, trekking, mountaineering and other outdoor adventure sports activities are now officially open, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said on Sunday.
Shirole also thanked Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh for "accepting demands of all outdoor enthusiasts and relaxing guidelines".
Taking to Twitter, Shivajinagar MLA wrote, "Forts, Cliffs, & other Features of #Sahyadris & Western Ghats in #Pune District are now officially open for Trekking, Mountaineering and other Adventure Sports. I thank Hon Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh ji for accepting demands of all outdoor enthusiasts and relaxing guidelines."
Earlier, Shirole had brought to Deshmukh's notice about the "unnecessary fines" faced by trekking enthusiasts at forts and hills across Pune district. Rajesh Deshmukh had then assured Shirole "that in the coming week he will issue orders relaxing restrictions on trekking & other adventure sports".
Meanwhile, Pune city on Sunday reported 377 fresh COVID-19 cases. 17 people succumbed to the infection while 240 patients recovered today. The total active COVID-19 cases in Pune are 5,732.
Besides, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said.
The death toll crossed the 44,000-mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said.
A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day.
With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 16,83,775, new cases: 5,369, active cases: 1,25,109, recovered: 15,14,079, death toll: 44,024, number of people tested so far: 90,24,871
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)