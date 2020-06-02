Good News: BMC announces admission process is underway for its schools

Amidst the current havoc by COVID-19 in the city, BMC today announced that the admission process is now underway at BMC schools. The official Twitter handle of the corporation tweeted about the news. BMC schools have started Online Admissions from Jr Kg for this academic year of 2020-21.
Currently the schools in Maharashtra and Mumbai are closed as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier Around 304 students have been allotted admissions to the first-ever CBSE board BMC school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East and 233 to the ICSE board Mumbai Public School (MPS) at Woollen Mill, Mahim as lottery admission rounds were conducted. Parents of students who have been allotted seats have been provided a Google link to fill an online form in order to confirm admissions for the academic year 2020-21.
For these admissions the lottery rounds were conducted with two to four parents and children picking up chits out of those who had applied for admissions. The lottery round was conducted following terms of social distancing and was streamed online via Zoom app.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)