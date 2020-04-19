Good news amid coronavirus: 55 COVID-19 patients from Pune free from virus

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally of such cases to 4200, health officials said.

Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, the officials said.

So far, 507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the official said. While 507 patients in the state were discharged after recovery, 87,254 people are in home quarantine and 6,743 are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Of the 12 deaths reported on Sunday, six are from Mumbai, four from Malegaon, and one each from Solapur and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

Maharashtra has so far seen 72,023 tests of which 67,673 were negative.

There are 368 active containment zones in the state.

