Good news ahead? Maha Health Minister says COVID-19 situation in state may improve from mid-September

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no signs of receding, the Maharashtra government’s revised projections estimate the COVID-19 situation in the state may improve from mid-September.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the revised projections estimate the COVID-19 cases are likely to increase at least till mid-September. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the leading that authorities expect the downward trend to begin by mid-September. Tope said that in Mumbai the case curve has stabilized, while in Aurangabad it is well within control. “In the rest of the state, the spread has plateaued," Tope told the Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,492 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,61,942. The total number of cases include 4,80,114 recoveries and 1,69,516 active cases.
The state's recovery rate dipped slightly from 71.62 per cent to 71.45 per cent, while the mortality rate was 3.27 per cent on Saturday. Against this, 9,241 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total discharges to 480,114 till date, considerably higher than the 169,516 active cases in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 1,101 recoveries and 32 deaths. With this the total number of positive cases has increased to 1,35,357 in Mumbai, including 18,298 active cases, 1,09,369 recovered cases and 7,385 deaths.
