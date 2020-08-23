Good news ahead? Maha Health Minister says COVID-19 situation in state may improve from mid-September

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no signs of receding, the Maharashtra government’s revised projections estimate the COVID-19 situation in the state may improve from mid-September.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the revised projections estimate the COVID-19 cases are likely to increase at least till mid-September. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the leading that authorities expect the downward trend to begin by mid-September. Tope said that in Mumbai the case curve has stabilized, while in Aurangabad it is well within control. “In the rest of the state, the spread has plateaued," Tope told the Hindustan Times.