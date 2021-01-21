Good new for commuters: Navi Mumbai railway stations to soon have escalators, lifts

Railway stations in Navi Mumbai that have seen a sharp rise in footfall in recent years will soon be equipped with escalators or lifts. The update was given by Rajana Vichare, member of parliament from Thane, after he visited 11 railway stations in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. During his visit, senior railway and CIDCO officials were present.

Over the last few years, the population in Navi Mumbai has risen and people from adjoining areas frequently visit the city. However, the facilities at railway stations have remained the same.

Vichare on Wednesday visited 11 railway stations that see maximum footfall. He said that every station in Navi Mumbai will get either an escalator or lift. “The consultant has already been appointed and the work is on for the installation of escalator or lift,” said Vichare. He added that when Mumbai can get such infrastructure, why not Navi Mumbai.

During the visit, Vichare also noted the sorry condition of toilets due to poor maintenance and a prevalent cleanliness issue. Vichare said that there is always confusion about who is maintaining railway stations—CIDCO or the Railways—in Navi Mumbai. “The matter has been discussed at the chief ministerial level and the issued will soon sort out,” he said. At present, railway stations in Navi Mumbai are maintained by CIDCO.

As most of the stations were built around 30 years ago, Vichare said that new planning is required to accommodate the rising number of vehicles at the parking area and the rickshaw and taxi stands. In addition, in a few areas, residents have to cross the railway tracks. Here, he has asked for foot-over-bridges to be built.