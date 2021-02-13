'Golwalkar's disciples won't know Rajdharma': Congress' veiled attack on BJP, PM Modi over Shiv Jayanti issue

Mumbai: The Congress has attacked the BJP on the Shiv Jayanti issue saying that the disciples of MS Golwalkar (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s second Sarsanghchalak) who grow a beard and compare themselves with Chhatrapati Shivaji will not know the Rajdharma.

They will also not know that the Chhatrapati Shivaji was the king of farmers who strived for their welfare and progress, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant. He has also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi without directly naming him in the attack.

Sawant in his tweets has targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi over its handling of the ongoing farmers’ protest demanding repeal of three Central farm laws.

"Shivaji was the king of the ryots (farmers). He is our role model and in our hearts. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is taking the same stand which Chhatrapati Shivaji would have taken when the farmers were in crisis. This was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Rajdharma. Golwalkar’s disciples, who grow beard and compare themselves with Shivaji will not know it,’’ Sawant said.

In another tweet, Sawant said, "BJP which sells the forts and indulges in corruption in the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial should not teach us about Shiv Jayanti. They should celebrate Modi’s birthday. Let’s not forget that there is a Covid 19 crisis."