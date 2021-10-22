Gold worth Rs 4.7L stolen from Vashi home

The Vashi police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified people for breaking into a 73-year-old woman’s house and stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 4.70 lakh from it.

The senior citizen resided with her son in Ulwe and visited the Vashi home once or twice a week.

According to the police, the complainant Shakuntala Jadhav’s husband passed away a few years back. She used to come to meet her friends at Vashi once or twice a week.

“Once when she came to her Vashi house on Tuesday evening, she found that the main door lock was broken and the gold jewellery was missing from the cupboard,” said a police officer from Vashi police station.

Jadhav approached the police and an FIR was registered against the unidentified individuals under sections 454, 457, 380 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“A few girls staying at another flat on the same floor were staying as paying guests, but they pleaded ignorance about the incident. The building had CCTV cameras, and we are now examining the footage. We hope to detect the case soon,” the officer said.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:36 PM IST