Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 49,122 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Wednesday jumped to Rs 49,122 from Rs 48,954 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 8, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,122, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,925. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 50,140 from Rs 49,781 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,122/-

995 - Rs 48,925/-

916 - Rs 44,996/-

750 - Rs 36,842/-

585 - Rs 28,736/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 88, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 48,888 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,200 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.05 per cent higher at USD 1,810.80 per ounce in New York.