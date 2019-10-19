Gold of Rs 23cr seized from domestic airport

Mumbai: In one of the biggest seizure during this assembly elections, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)has seized 60 kilograms of gold worth Rs 22.89 crore from the cargo terminal at the domestic airport in Santacruz. According to DRI, the gold has been sent to India from a foreign country.

Acting on a specific information, DRI seized 60.25 kg of gold bars and 58 kg of silver from the cargo terminal on Friday. According to the DRI officials, the precious metal was addressed to courier companies identified as Sequel Logistics and BVC Venture on Friday. The gold was worth Rs 22.89 crore, while the silver was of Rs 26 lakh. The gold bars had foreign markings. During this entire month, gold worth Rs 48.02 crore have been seized from the state along with cash of Rs 52.70 crore, liquor of Rs 21.54 crore and drugs worth Rs 20.71 crore, thus totalling to Rs 142.59 crore. of the seizure so far.