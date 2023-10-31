 Gold, Cash & Electronic Gadgets Worth Over ₹60 Lakh Seized By ED In Searches Linked To Ali Asgar Shirazi
Gold, Cash & Electronic Gadgets Worth Over ₹60 Lakh Seized By ED In Searches Linked To Ali Asgar Shirazi

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by Jogeshwari Police Station, Mumbai, under various sections of the NDPS Act against Ali Asgar Shirazi & other

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Ali Asgar Shirazi | File pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search operations at various locations in Mumbai over the past several days in relation to a money laundering case registered against Drug Trafficker Ali Asgar Shirazi & others. During the search, cash amounting to Rs 5.50 lakh and gold worth Rs 57.11 lakh, along with various digital devices including mobile phones and laptops, as well as incriminating records, were recovered and seized, according to agency officials on Tuesday.

Illegal money earned through the sale of drugs

According to the ED, searches were carried out on October 16, 17, 19, and 27. The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by Jogeshwari Police Station, Mumbai, under various sections of the NDPS Act against Ali Asgar Shirazi & others, concerning the seizure of 15.743 kilograms of Ketamine amounting to Rs 7.87 crore.

"ED investigation revealed significant cash deposits in accounts linked to Ali Asgar Shirazi and related persons and entities, which prima facie appeared to be illegal money earned through the sale of drugs. Therefore, four search operations were conducted at 10 locations in Mumbai at the premises of Ali Asgar Shirazi and various related persons and entities," said an ED official.

