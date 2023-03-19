Gokhale bridge opening: Six dewatering pumps to be installed in & around subway

Image credit: @Imtiyaztimes

Mumbai: As BMC has decided to open the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge for vehicular and pedestrian movement before monsoon, the civic body is will install six submersible dewatering pumps in and around the subway. Flood gates to prevent the inflow of water during high tide will also be installed.

Move to ease increased traffic woes

The closure of the bridge for reconstruction since November 2022, has increased traffic woes in Andheri. To ease the situation, the BMC is trying to open one lane of the bridge before monsoon. However, if it fails to do so, the commuters will be left with only two options Captain Vinayak Gore flyover and the Andheri Subway. Every year once the monsoon arrives, the commuters face traffic jams after the heavy rains flood the subway.

A tender was floated for the same last week. As per civic officials, two pumps and a flood gate will be installed near Mogra nullah to throw out the accumulated water from the subways to the sea through storm-water drains. The floodgates will also help to prevent seawater from entering inside.

“The subway gets flooded almost every monsoon. However, the debris and garbage are thrown in the nullah as well as an encroachment upon it have decreased its capacity to flush rainwater,” said an official source.

