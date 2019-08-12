Goats sell for as high as Rs 1 lakh in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: The veterinary dept of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had organised special medical camps for the treatment and vaccination of goats arriving in the twin-city ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha, aka Bakri-Eid, set to be celebrated on Monday.

“Various breeds of goats from across the country are transported to the two makeshift markets in Mira Road and free medical aid is offered every year,” said Congress corporator Ashraf Shaikh.

“As per rough estimates, over 25,000 sacrificial goats have arrived in the twin-city from remote villages in far-off places, including Gujarat and Rajasthan.

A large number of livestock are exhausted after travelling a long distance. Some fall ill due to a change in weather and cold. We have treated 3,000 goats for free the medical camps for limping, cold, cough and fever among other ailments,” said Dr Vikram Niratle, who heads MBMC’s vet dept.

As per coordinators of the market, 300 traders and shepherds from various states have come to sell livestock in Mira Road. Depending on the size, weight and breed, prices are in the range of Rs20,000 – Rs1 lakh.

While logistics involved in transportation, feed, grass and other things have hit the roof, leading to a sharp rise in prices, numerous people prefer local breeds.

As a precautionary step, the civic administration had started vaccination camps for the livestock at the entry points of twin-city since last year.

