Goa’s glory, bow and arrow: Aaditya Thackeray in his poll rallies

Yuva Sena Chief and Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday made a strong appeal to the voters from Goa to cast their precious votes to Shiv Sena for the state’s transformation and expedite the development process. Aaditya, who was accompanied by Shiv Sena leaders including Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut, Anil Desai, Sunil Prabhu, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, addressed poll rallies in which he gave a new slogan "Goa's glory, bow and arrow" (incidentally, bow and arrow is Shiv Sena’s poll symbol.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Aaditya will be in Goa on Friday and Saturday for the party's poll campaign.

Aaditya slammed the erstwhile ally BJP without directly naming it in his speech saying that the 10-year rule had severely damaged Goa's environment. ‘’Goa attracts tourists from all over the world. But the locals in Goa are being ignored. Goa's development has unfortunately led to environmental degradation,’’ he said. ‘’Have the Goans benefitted or the contractors during the 10-year rule?’’ he asked amid slogan shouting from the party workers.

Shiv Sena, which has tied up with NCP, has fielded party candidates in 9 seats and hopes to consolidate its presence in Goa. ‘’Shiv Sena, which has been fighting for the rights of the people, has been winning their trust for years and will continue to do so. Even for the Goa assembly elections, Shiv Sainik is firmly standing with the people of Goa for their rights,’’ he said.

‘’Shiv Sena has a special relationship with Goa. Many people from Maharashtra have their family gods in Goa. Shiv Sena is here to do justice to the local people. We have not come here for the sake of just elections but to continue to work with the people of Goa,’’ said Aaditya who spoke in Marathi. He claimed that the Shiv Sena has entered the fray for Goa's bright future and the party will put its mark here.

Aaditya told the cheering crowd that Shiv Sena will implement Maharashtra's development model. He said the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has figured prominently in the list of top five Chief Ministers for the last two years.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022