GoAir Mumbai-Goa flight returns due to cabin pressurization issue |

A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.

A Go First spokesperson confirmed the mid-air turnback of its Mumbai-Goa flight "due to technical reasons".

"There were 182 passengers onboard the aircraft," he said.

The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turnback due to vent avionics fault.

The official said that the DGCA will be launching a probe into the incident.

The aircraft was released under MEL (Minimum Equipment List), the airline said and added that it departed at 8.20 pm.