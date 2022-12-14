e-Paper Get App
GoAir Mumbai-Goa flight returns due to cabin pressurization issue

The official said that the DGCA will be launching a probe into the incident.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.

A Go First spokesperson confirmed the mid-air turnback of its Mumbai-Goa flight "due to technical reasons".

"There were 182 passengers onboard the aircraft," he said.

The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turnback due to vent avionics fault.

The aircraft was released under MEL (Minimum Equipment List), the airline said and added that it departed at 8.20 pm. 

