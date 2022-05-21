Goa: Forest officials on wild goose chase in Sanguem

A search by forest officers in Sanguem at the residence of RTI activist Francisco Carvalho from Sanguem turned out to be a wild goose chase on Thursday, after a complaint against him was found to be false.

According to sources, a team from the Range Forest Office led by RFO Vikramaditya Dessai and police went to the residence of Carvalho armed with a search warrant after a complaint was lodged against him for allegedly being involved in killing wild animals and storing meat of wild animals at his residence for sale.

Perplexed over the arrival of the forest department team at his residence, Carvalho welcomed the officials and cooperated in the search operations of his residence.

The team, however, could not find any evidence pertaining to the killing of wild animals and neither did they find meat of wild animals at his residence.

Carvalho later denounced the action of the forest department as shameful.

“Prior to conducting such search operations, the department should have investigated the matter thoroughly before landing at people’s houses. Prior to the search operations, the forest officials did not carry out any investigation and were eventually left red-faced,” said Carvalho.

