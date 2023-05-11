 Goa DD man forgets camera in auto, Mumbai cops trace it within hours
Goa DD man forgets camera in auto, Mumbai cops trace it within hours

The police said that Giri had come to Mumbai from Panaji to get his camera repaired.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Goa DD man forgets camera in auto, Mumbai cops trace it within hours | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police traced within hours a Goa Doordarshan technician’s camera that he had brought to the Andheri MIDC area for repairs but forgot in the autorickshaw. Based on CCTV footage, the MIDC police swiftly traced the auto driver in the Powai Filterpada area and handed over the camera to the technician, Dhanraj Giri. 

The police said that Giri had come to Mumbai from Panaji to get his camera repaired. After picking it up from the repair shop in Andheri, he wanted to go to Doordarshan’s Worli office and took an auto to Chakala metro station. He kept the camera box in the space behind his seat. However, on alighting he forgot to pick it up. After realising his mistake, he registered a complaint at the MIDC police station. 

Autorickshaw traced with the help of CCTV footage

The police, in tandem with the crime branch, swung into action under the guidance of inspectors Gaikwad and Yashwant Palve. The CCTV footage of the route from the repair shop to the metro station was checked and the autorickshaw was traced to Filterpada. The driver was interrogated and the camera was recovered.

