GM CR releases RPF e-SOP

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of Railway Protection Force for COVID19 precautions, digitally at CSMT on June 23, 2020.

Sanjeev Mittal, while addressing said that Senior Divisional Security Commandants of the Divisions should ensure that the SOP should be followed meticulously by their personnel. These precautions are for their own and their family safety. He also appreciated the Principal Chief Security Commissioner for bringing out this SoP.

Atul Pathak, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Alok Bohra, Chief Security Commissioner, Saket Mishra, Secretary to the General Manager were present, and Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions were connected through video link on the occasion.