Glittering but not gold: Woman held for duping jeweller

The city crime branch has arrested a 39-year-old housewife for allegedly duping a Mazgaon based jeweller by replacing his gold jewellery with imitation jewellery. The woman identifed as Sana Shaikh has allegedly duped the same jeweller a couple of times in past as well, said police.

The incident came to light last month when the jewellery shop owner Dipak Rathod, 43, found out that a gold ornament worth Rs 43,000 had been replaced with similar looking imitation jewellery. When he checked the CCTV footage he saw a burkha-clad woman exchanging the jewellery, following which he approached the police.

During the investigation, the property cell zeroed in on her with the help of technical analysis and after their informant alerted them about the woman's whereabouts. On Saturday, the property cell officers nabbed her from Nal Bazaar area and after her confession; she was handed over to the Byculla police for further investigation.

Explaining her modus operandi, Kedari Pawar, senior inspector of property cell said, "The woman visited the shop several times prior to crime, at her first visit she takes photograph of the jewellery on the pretext of showing it to her family members back home and leaves without buying. On her next visit she comes prepared with similar looking imitation jewellery. At the shop, she again asks for the same ornament and swiftly exchanges the real one with duplicate one."

In his complaint the jeweller has alleged that the woman had been duping him since January and so far she had swindled jewellery weighing 180 grams worth a couple of lakh rupees. As the woman always came in Burkha the shop owner wasn't aware how she looks. Since the imitation jewellery was a copy of real one, her con couldn't be caught right away, said police.