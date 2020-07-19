Giving new lease of life: Family of Navi Mumbai mother who died at childbirth donates her liver, kidney and heart

Family of a 39-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai decided to give a new life to four others by donating her organs, following her death.
As per the report published by The Indian Express, officials from Apollo Hospital said that the woman, identified as Reena Pandey, had delivered a baby on July 6 and died due to intracranial bleeding. Hospital authorities declared her brain dead late on Friday.
Her family gave consent to donate her liver, both kidneys and her heart to four others, who were in need of an organ transplant.
The story was also shared on social media and few users appreciated the family for taking the decision. Check out the reactions here:
In one such story, in February the organs of a brain-dead 25-year-old Raigad resident, Mahesh Yerunkar, brought fresh hope to the lives of five others, who were urgently in need of transplants.
Yerunkar had met with an accident on February 5, while returning home from the funeral of a relative. Around 1 am, his bike was hit by a car, causing him chest, stomach and brain injuries and he subsequently began bleeding from both ears.
He was tested twice for apnoea and was declared brain-dead later that day.
After this, social workers from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) counselled his parents, who agreed to donate his organs - heart, liver (two parts) and both kidneys.
