Giving new lease of life: Family of Navi Mumbai mother who died at childbirth donates her liver, kidney and heart

Family of a 39-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai decided to give a new life to four others by donating her organs, following her death.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, officials from Apollo Hospital said that the woman, identified as Reena Pandey, had delivered a baby on July 6 and died due to intracranial bleeding. Hospital authorities declared her brain dead late on Friday.

Her family gave consent to donate her liver, both kidneys and her heart to four others, who were in need of an organ transplant.

