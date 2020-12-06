Give & Take in Mumbai: Donate blood, get 1 kg chicken or paneer in return

Mumbai: The city needs an infusion of your blood and is willing to pay in kind for your act of kindness. In exchange for your humane donation, you can go home richer by a kilo of chicken or paneer -- protein- and vitamin- rich immunity boosters, just what the doctor ordered in this pandemic. This is the idea of a BMC corporator who is organising a blood donation camp on December 16 at the Rajabhau Salvi Maidan in New Prabhadevi. Potential donors will have to register before December 11.

The blood donation camp is being organised in association with the KEM hospital at Lower Parel.

BMC corporator from Prabhadevi, Samadhan Sarvankar , son of senior Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar, has appealed to the people of his constituency to donate blood and keeping in mind the varying tastes of his constituents, donors can take home either chicken or paneer.

Samadhan Sarvankar said: "Usually, blood donation camps are a serious affair, wherein a donor walks in donates blood, gets a certificate and leaves. We thought of organising a 'fun' blood donation camp, where we could not only encourage people to come forward and donate blood but also give them some cause for cheer, especially amid the pandemic when everybody is just worried."

He added, "The idea of distributing chicken and paneer struck me when I read on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) website that poultry and dairy products are a good source of protein and vitamins, besides being immunity boosters. Hence, we decided to give all blood donors chicken or paneer."

According to organisers, the camp has been organised on a pre-registration basis to avoid crowding and will be in accordance with all Covid-19 safety protocols.

"We have set a target of around 1,000 donors. Registration began on December 5 and will close on December 11."

This year, many dahi handi and Ganesh Chaturthi mandals cancelled their celebrations, choosing to organise blood donation camps across the city, instead, following an appeal from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.