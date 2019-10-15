Ghatkopar west constituency: Triangular battle between BJP, MNS & Congress

Mumbai: A stiff competition is seen among former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramchandra Kadam, current MNS candidate Ganesh Chukkal and Congress leader Anand Shukla in Ghatkopar (West) assembly constituency.

Ramchandra Kadam (47), popularly known as “Ram Kadam” made his debut in the Maharashtra political arena on MNS ticket in 2009 from this constituency.

Since he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), once again he is in the electoral fray for the the 2019 assembly election. Kadam is confident of his a victory with a huge margin.

Interestingly, BJP’s Kadam, who is also known for his good relations with celebrities in the film and television industry, is seen taking advantage to impress voters of his constituency by calling them in his election campaigns and rallies.

Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), popular Bhojpuri actor campaigned for him. Similarly, bollywood fame Arjun Rampal also appealed to the Ghatkopar (W) residents to vote for Kadam.

Interestingly, Kadam, former MNS legislator, who in his initially days was vocal against North Indians and was also suspended for creating ruckus in the assembly opposing Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Asim Azmi for taking the oath in Hindi and assaulted Azmi is now seen wooing North Indian voters.

While from the MNS, Ganesh Chukkal has been fielded against Kadam. To retain the seat, the MNS, too, is trying its luck hard. Raj Thackeray held a rally in Ghatkopar where he launched an attack on Kadam over his alleged threat statements to kidnap girls that reject proposals from boys during the dahihandi festival. Later, Kadam had to give a clarification on his controversial statement.

Ghatkopar West Assembly constituency has nearly 2.65 lakh voters. Of them, 1.50 lakh are Maharashtrians, 38,000 are Muslims, 35,000 North Indians, 25,000 are Gujarati and Rajasthani, while remaining are from other communities.

Majority of voters here live in slums and the main issues are shortage of clean water supply, sanitation, slum and old buildings redevelopment, shortage of staff and medical facilities in existing government and civic-run hospitals, and increasing number of students drop out from civic run schools.

Anand Shukla (54) who is also the main contender contesting on a Congress ticket slammed the incumbent legislator for his inefficiency to undertake development projects in this constituency.

Shukla stated, “No people’s benefit projects or policy decisions was taken in the last 10 years. People are unhappy and want a change. I strongly believe I will win this election.”