Ghatkopar: Tempo driver held for killing 39-year-old bike rider

The Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar arrested a 27-year-old tempo driver for negligence and rash driving and killing a 39-year-old biker. The police said the tempo driver ran away from the spot and was traced with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Hari Pandit, 27, he was driving the tempo MH 46 AR 8933. The deceased is identified as Suyog Daulat Jadhav, 39, a Mumbai resident. He was riding his MH 03 BM 4635. The accident took place at 12:45 pm on Sunday afternoon on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road, on the way to Ghatkopar Bus depot, in front of Everest garden, Laxmi Nagar, Ghatkopar. "The tempo was in speed and had hit the rider, who fell down on the road. Instead of taking Jadhav to hospital the accused tempo driver fled away from the spot. The deceased was shifted to an civic hospital and succumbed to his injuries. With the help of CCTV footage and tempo number he was traced and arrested," said a police officer from the Pant Nagar police station.

The Pant Nagar police have registered a case under section 304 (A) and 279 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the motor vehicle Act. "We have arrested the accused tempo driver who fled away from the spot after the accident. The accident held on Sunday and the accused was arrested the same evening and was produce in court on Monday," said Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

ALSO READ Ghatkopar: Man posing as transgender arrested for cheating people for gold ornaments

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:40 PM IST