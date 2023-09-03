Ghatkopar Minor Sexual Assault Case: Police Likely To Arrest Three Family Members

Representational Pic

In the matter where an 11-year-old girl, who is the daughter of a Ghatkopar-based prominent gynaecologist and surgeon, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her grandmother – police may soon make arrests.

The FIR was registered on August first week by the mother of the victim, 47, at Tilak Nagar police where she alleged that the victim’s grandmother, her mother-in-law, age 79, allegedly “stimulated” the victim’s genitals – while she (the victim) was 2-and-a-half-year-old – that caused mental trauma to the child. She also alleged that the grandmother did the act in the presence of the child’s aunt – which was informed to the victim’s father as well – both didn’t act on it, said the mother. In the FIR, it says that the victim was sexually assaulted for several years from 2014 to 2021.

The Free Press Journal previously reported that the victim’s father is based in Singapore, while her aunt is in the United States and her grandmother is a practising gynaecologist obstetrician who runs her own clinic in Ghatkopar. Police had earlier issued summons to all the accused as per the FIR, under section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of CrPC.

Victim’s father and aunt have applied for an Anticipatory Bail

Now, the police revealed that they may soon arrest the grandmother. It is also known that the victim’s father and aunt have applied for an Anticipatory Bail (pre-arrest) in the court. “If their bail plea is rejected, we will arrest them as well, including the grandmother. But since the latter is old (79), we are taking it slow for precautions,” said a police officer.

In the FIR, police have added serious sections against the three family members, including, 354 (assault or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment), and 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)