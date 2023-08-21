Ghatkopar Man Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws, Gets 8 Stitches On Chest

Representational image |

A 42-year-old Ghatkopar man was brutally thrashed by his in-laws during a family scuffle on Monday. The thrashing was so intense that the victim had to take eight stitches on his chest.

The incident happened during the early hours of Monday. The victim, Majidali Sayyed, who sells clothes for a living at Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar, said that his brother-in-law knocked on the door and asked Sayyed to come outside at about12:35 am.

"I married my wife in 2016. Ours was a love marriage,of which her family did not approve, including her brother, Moeen Ali (40). After our marriage, I stopped talking to Moeen as it resulted in a fight. He, along with three family members, came out of my house and started talking gibberish and accused me of something I was unaware of. The matter then escalated, and they had some bamboo sticks in their possession which they used to hit me," explained Sayyed to the FPJ.

Police arrested Moeen and the other three individuals who were involved. According to Moeen's statement, Sayyed had allegedly spoken ill about Moeen's wife to someone. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abes Sayyed, 21, Sadik Sayyed, 20, and Bilal Sayyed, 20, were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Sayyed was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. "My head, my arms, legs, chest, back - all hurt now. I cannot move my chest because of the eight stitches. I failed to understand their statement where they said bamboo sticks were lying on the ground. It is a well-planned attack on me by Moeen and his brothers," added Sayyed.

The four accused were arrested under sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of dangerous weapon or means), 34 (common intent), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others of the Indian Penal Code.