 Ghatkopar Man Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws, Gets 8 Stitches On Chest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGhatkopar Man Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws, Gets 8 Stitches On Chest

Ghatkopar Man Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws, Gets 8 Stitches On Chest

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abes Sayyed, 21, Sadik Sayyed, 20, and Bilal Sayyed, 20, were arrested by the police.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

A 42-year-old Ghatkopar man was brutally thrashed by his in-laws during a family scuffle on Monday. The thrashing was so intense that the victim had to take eight stitches on his chest.

The incident happened during the early hours of Monday. The victim, Majidali Sayyed, who sells clothes for a living at Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar, said that his brother-in-law knocked on the door and asked Sayyed to come outside at about12:35 am.

"I married my wife in 2016. Ours was a love marriage,of which her family did not approve, including her brother, Moeen Ali (40). After our marriage, I stopped talking to Moeen as it resulted in a fight. He, along with three family members, came out of my house and started talking gibberish and accused me of something I was unaware of. The matter then escalated, and they had some bamboo sticks in their possession which they used to hit me," explained Sayyed to the FPJ.

Police arrested Moeen and the other three individuals who were involved. According to Moeen's statement, Sayyed had allegedly spoken ill about Moeen's wife to someone. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abes Sayyed, 21, Sadik Sayyed, 20, and Bilal Sayyed, 20, were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Sayyed was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. "My head, my arms, legs, chest, back - all hurt now. I cannot move my chest because of the eight stitches. I failed to understand their statement where they said bamboo sticks were lying on the ground. It is a well-planned attack on me by Moeen and his brothers," added Sayyed.

The four accused were arrested under sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of dangerous weapon or means), 34 (common intent), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Notorious Fraudster Arrested For Sexual Assault & Cheating Woman of ₹70 Lakh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Mumbai News: 5-Year-Old Defeats Rare Cancer In 6 Months

Mumbai News: 5-Year-Old Defeats Rare Cancer In 6 Months

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months