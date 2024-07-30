Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: 1-Man Probe Committee Expanded To 5 Members; Finalizes Preventive Measures

Mumbai: More than two-and-a-half months after the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy, in which 17 people lost their lives on May 13, the one-man committee appointed to probe has been expanded to five and has now finalised its terms and references, to prevent such incidents in future.

About The Members Of The Committee

The committee, as announced earlier, will be headed by retired High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale. The new members of the committee include – an additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an officer from the state DGP office of the rank of additional director general of police, a structural engineer from IIT Bombay, to assess structural stability, a senior income-tax officer with experience in probing financial irregularities or tax evasion, a chartered accountant (CA) who is an expert in probing business matters, financial issues and accounting, according to a state government order issued on Monday.

Terms & Reference Of The Committee

The terms and reference of the committee will be as follows:

■ To examine the sequence of events/ causes and the consequences of the tragedy

■ To assess the role of the company responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump, including their previous records, financial trails and any evidence of collusion with officials of various agencies

■ To review of the adequacy or otherwise of the process for approval/ installing hoardings at railway or police properties for welfare purposes.

■ To recommend a hoarding review policy on all railway/ police land, to avoid such incidents in future

■ To review and provide suggestions for improving the policy for hoarding and petrol pumps on all railway/ police land

■ To recommend changes to policies and procedures to ensure the safety of both hoardings and petrol pumps and prevent illegal installations or operations

■ To probe details of the status of land including change of land use and the process of allotment of petrol pumps, hoardings rights etc. including the financial terms and so on. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month, the government order said.