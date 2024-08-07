Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Ego Media Pvt Ltd Director Bhavesh Bhinde owes ₹38 Lakh To Railway Police

The hoarding at Ghatkopar has collapsed on May 13 (left), Bhavesh Bhinde | File Pic

In another development in the Ghatkopar hoarding mishap, the Mumbai Railway Police has informed that the Ego Media Private Limited has not cleared the outstandings of Rs 21.94 lakh against the hoarding at Ghatkopar. This was the same hoarding which had collapsed amid heavy rains on May 13, which left 17 dead and over 70 injured. The Director of the company Bhavesh Bhinde was arrested by Mumbai police on May 17.

The Mumbai Railway Police also informed that Ego Media Pvt Ltd owes Rs 16 lakh against the hoarding in Dadar Railway Colony. The information was provided to Right to Information (RTI) Activist Anil Galgali. “I had asked the Mumbai Railway Police about the payments and pending rent for the hoardings Ghatkopar and Dadar by M/s Ego Media Pvt Ltd. I received the reply after a month which mentioned about the outstandings by Bhinde,” said Galgali.

Outstandings for Ghatkopar hoarding

As per information provided, Bhinde has not paid the dues of Rs 21.94 lakh for Ghatkopar hoarding from April 2024 till the hoarding collapse incident. While, payment of hoarding fees at Dadar Railway Colony is also outstanding by M/s Ego Media Pvt. Ltd. The outstanding from February 2024 to May 12, 2024 is Rs 16 lakh 4 thousand 936. The fee here was Rs 5 lakh 29 thousand 100 per month, information provided by Mumbai Railway Police says.

Meanwhile, from June 2022 to March 2024, M/s Ego Media Pvt Ltd has paid Rs 2 crore 81 lakh 74 thousand 29. The fee was fixed at Rs 13,31,200 per month. The fees for March 2024 were deposited in two cheques of Rs 10 lakh. The first cheque was dated May 6, 2024 and the second cheque was dated May 7, 2024. While, payment of Rs 3 lakh 31 thousand 200 for the month of March 2024 has not been paid by Bhavesh Bhinde. The fees for April 2024 have also not been paid. A total of Rs 21 lakh 94 thousand 880 is outstanding till the incident on May 13, 2014, the provided information says.

Delay in payment of fees

Galgali said that it becomes clear from the date of cheque issued by M/s Ego Media Private Limited Company that there was delay in fee payment every time. Despite this, Mumbai Railway Police has shown a favor to Bhavesh Bhinde by not charging any interest on the pending amount,” alleged by Anil Galgali.

Bhinde arrested

After the mishap on May 13, the Bhinde went missing. However, he was apprehended from Udaipur where he was hiding in a hotel with a different name. He then accompanied the police to Mumbai the next day, where he was we placed under arrest.

The police has also filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court in response to Bhinde’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him claiming that the incident was an “act of god”. Bhinde alleged that police did not follow proper procedure under law while arresting him as he was not provided “ground of arrest” in writing. He has also alleged illegal detention.