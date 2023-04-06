Ghatkopar couple’s death: Cops racking brains, forensic department assures report

Sourced Photo

The investigating team in the Pant Nagar case wherein a couple was found dead in the bathroom of their apartment on March 9, are racking their brains to solve the mystery. As per police sources, no other angles are left to explore and yet no substantial answers have been found.

Meanwhile, the viscera samples of the deceased, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina a day after the death, are supposed to come out soon. This report is the only thread of hope that will possibly uncover the mystery, the police said.

Read Also Mumbai: Pant Nagar police make no progress in Ghatkopar double death mystery case

Vomit-like substance found next to dead bodies

Deepak Shah, 45, and Tina Shah, 38, were found dead in their flat after the Holi party. First thought to have succumbed to a leaking gas-geyser (which was later found to be switched off), the couple was later said to have died by suicide. The fact that a vomit-like substance was found next to their bodies also led the police to believe in the theory of bhang poisoning during Holi.

The police had sent samples, including viscera, tissues and stomach wash, for a forensic report. An official from the FSL’s toxicology department told the FPJ that the results will be out soon. “We are currently working on the exhibit received from the police,” an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad (Zone VII) said, “Once the FSL sends the report, it will be given to the medical team who conducted the post-mortems. They will patch it together and reveal the exact cause of death, which will open new ways in the case, if any.”