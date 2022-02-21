Get fully vaccinated to weather fourth wave of COVID-19, says Rajesh Tope

Even though the daily COVID 19 cases are declining in Maharashtra, the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday pitched for the vaccination by all saying that it can save the state from facing the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"I want to request that people get fully vaccinated. Those eligible should take the precautionary dose. The police personnel, employees from the public health department, health workers and employees from essential services should take the booster dose at the earliest,’’ he said

"Although it is a matter of satisfaction that the number of coronaviruses has come down drastically, the eligible citizens should come forward to get fully vaccinated to weather the fourth wave of the COVID 19,’’ said Tope. As on February 20, nearly 15,37,37,294 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, comprising 8,71,12,104 first dose, 6,52,92,324 second dose while 14,32,866 got precaution doses.

"The number of active patients in the state has gone below 20,000. During the third wave, the state had daily reported 48,000 patients while active cases were quite high. Against this backdrop, the satisfaction is that the number of cases has come down and the vaccination rate is very good," noted Tope.

The minister admitted that the children from the age bracket of 15 to 18 years have responded well to vaccination.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take a decision on lifting COVID 19 restrictions in the wake of falling cases in Maharashtra. Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty last week held a meeting with the officials from the Disaster Management Department and reviewed the pandemic situation.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the government may allow cinemas, theatres, hotels and malls to run with full capacity. The government may permit the functioning of parks, swimming pools, water and amusement parks with full capacity. Moreover, salons may be allowed to run with full capacity.

