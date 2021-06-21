'General public won't be able to commute in Mumbai local trains till end of pandemic': Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar earlier today said that the general public won't be able to commute in Mumbai local trains till the pandemic is over.

Although Mumbai has qualified to move to Level 1 of the phased unlocking measures in place, the city will continue to remain at Level 3, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said on Friday. This is in the view of the possible third wave of the pandemic.

A senior BMC official had told The Free Press Journal that for the time being, Mumbai would continue to remain at Level 3, as it is anticipated that a possible third wave could strike.

Under the Level 3 restrictions, both essential and non-essential shops are allowed to remain open until 4pm, but malls, theatres and multiplexes remain closed. Also, only essential services staff and government staff are permitted to travel on suburban local trains.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on June 20, taking the total tally to 7,21,370. Now, there are 14,809 active cases in the city.

The city recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed the fatality count to 15,298 as per data released by the city's civic body. 650 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,88,990.

On Sunday, 28,226 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 68,15,028 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 726 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.09 percent.

There are total 15 containment zones in the city and 80 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. The recovery rate of Mumbai district is at 95 percent.

