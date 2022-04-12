Gender component now integral part of inter-governmental fiscal transfers, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the gender component is now integral part of inter-governmental fiscal transfers. She noted that 1.71 lakh crores were allocated for women related schemes under Union Budget 2022-23. At the Zonal Conference of States and Stakeholders from Western Region, the minister said 300 more One Stop Centres will be set up across the country to support women affected by violence.

She said, ‘’The allocation for women related programmes has increased by 14%. The Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 1.71 lakh crores for women in our country. We are the first government and the country which has integrated the gender component in our inter-governmental fiscal transfers. Gender justice has to be a collaborative exercise and not left alone to women”.

Irani said that with over 11 lakh toilets built, the Swachch Bharat Mission has ensured that every day of women is started with cleanliness. The minister further said that separate toilets for girls have been built in more than 4 lakh government schools within a year. She reminded that in the absence of separate toilets for girls, the dropout ratio of girl children was as high as 23% before.

According to the minister, Ayushman Bharat has widened the healthcare coverage across the country and it has witnessed women footfall of 45 crores. “Initially it was said that women, because of socio-cultural constraints would not come forward for treatment of breast cancer or cervical cancer etc. But the sceptics have been proven wrong and nearly 7 crore women have screened themselves and those in need are undergoing treatment”.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:20 PM IST