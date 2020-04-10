Gautam Singhania tweets concern that incomplete coastal road project may affect Mumbai during monsoons

Ahead of monsoon season, on Thursday industrialist Gautam Singhania raised some concerns on coastal road project and said that incomplete project may affect Mumbai during monsoons.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam Singhania wrote: "If the incomplete sea wall and reclamation is not completed before monsoon buildings abutting the coastal road could be in grave danger of storm surge in monsoons hence these works should be brought to safe stage before monsoons BMC."