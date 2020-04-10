Gautam Singhania tweets concern that incomplete coastal road project may affect Mumbai during monsoons

Ahead of monsoon season, on Thursday industrialist Gautam Singhania raised some concerns on coastal road project and said that incomplete project may affect Mumbai during monsoons.
Taking to Twitter, Gautam Singhania wrote: "If the incomplete sea wall and reclamation is not completed before monsoon buildings abutting the coastal road could be in grave danger of storm surge in monsoons hence these works should be brought to safe stage before monsoons BMC."
Replying to Singhania, BMC said our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that the coastal road project reaches a safe stage soon. "We understand your concern, Mr. @SinghaniaGautam and that’s why BMC teams are working tirelessly to ensure that the coastal road project reaches a safe stage soon, preventing any storm water surge during monsoon," tweeted BMC.
The ambitious Rs 14,000-crore coastal road project, proposed to connect south Mumbai with north western suburbs of the metropolis, is one of the flagship infrastructure schemes of the Maharashtra government.
The 8-lane and 29.2-km long Mumbai Coastal Road would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The Coastal Road is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)