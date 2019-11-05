Gautam Navlakha told to move Pune court for pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad violence case, to approach the sessions court in Pune to seek pre-arrest bail.

The court, while dismissing Navlakha’s anticipatory bail application, directed the Pune sessions court to hear his plea expeditiously.

Navlakha, accused of having Maoist links, had filed the application in the high court which had in September declined to quash the case lodged by the Pune police in January 2018.

According to the police, “inflammatory” speeches and “provocative” statements at the Elgar Parishad conclave held on Dec 31, 2017, had triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune the next day — Jan 1, 2018.