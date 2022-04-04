Gateway of India not feasible for water taxi stoppage: Port Trust

Mumbai: Denying the request of the Mumbai water taxi operators, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) Chairman Rajeev Jalota said the Gateway of Indiacan’tbemadeastoppage for these taxis owing to their sheer size.

The water taxi operators had sought the Gateway of India halt, reasoning that it will boost the business as several tourists and locals throng the iconic spot daily in huge numbers.However, Jalotaexplained that the stoppage wasn’t feasibleas it couldn’tberththe large taxis.

Earlier, the Free Press Journal had reported that the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB)held a meeting withthe MbPT, seeking the Gateway of India as a stoppage point for water taxi.

Jalota further added that the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) is an appropriate locationtoembarkanddisemarkas itmeantfor suchbigboats only. "At present, the DCT isn’t obtaining the kind of response however the footfall will increase considering the rise in fuel price that we are seeing. Water transportis the future of public transport as it will ensure seamless travelling experience," he said.

Certainly some issues are there as of now but with the passing of time and bringing last mile connectivity, the DCT will turn out to be a successful stop from a business point of view, he averred.

In February, the Maharashtra government started the water taxi services for the new routes between the DCT and Belapur in Navi Mumbai and Belapur and Elephanta caves. There is sustainable ridership onthe route between BelapurandElephantacaves;inthe first 15 days, nearly 72 trips were made due to high footfall.

Also, four new water taxi operators applied to ferry for this route. Currently, there are a total of three operators; two are doing well and one operator has to bring a water taxi.

The MMB has a role to give permits and licenses to operators. It takes 10 per cent of the revenue made by the operator.

The MbPT, MMB and City and Industrial Development Corporation worked together to develop this project

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:37 AM IST