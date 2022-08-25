Gateway of India closed temporarily for security reasons: Mumbai Police

Mumbai has been on high alert since a boat carrying three Ak-47 rifles with live cartridges was found in Raigad followed by Mumbai Police receiving text messages threatening a 26/11-like’ attack in the city.

On Thursday, the police had issued a ‘no-entry’ for the tourists visiting the Gateway of India, for security reasons. It was then opened shortly for the public after a search operation was conducted.

“We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with the Coast Guard,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, at a recent press conference.

According to Mumbai police sources, the ‘no-entry’ at the Gateway of India will continue only for the short notice. “We conducted a search operation for security reasons along with the Coast Guard. Gateway of India will be open shortly for the public as usual,” said a high-ranking police official.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police control received a text message that read, “There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of the 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect outside of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will explode. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, or Ayam al-Zawahiri were killed, there are many more.”

The police later confirmed that the threat message was from a Pakistani number on WhatsApp.

Previous to this, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district at Harihareshwar beach, the boat carrying rifles and ammunition caused a stir in the city. While no persons were found in the boat, the goods and materials were inspected by the police.

