e-Paper Get App

Gateway of India closed temporarily for security reasons: Mumbai Police

On Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police control received a text message that read, “There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of the 26/11 attack.."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai has been on high alert since a boat carrying three Ak-47 rifles with live cartridges was found in Raigad followed by Mumbai Police receiving text messages threatening a 26/11-like’ attack in the city.

On Thursday, the police had issued a ‘no-entry’ for the tourists visiting the Gateway of India, for security reasons. It was then opened shortly for the public after a search operation was conducted.

“We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with the Coast Guard,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, at a recent press conference.

According to Mumbai police sources, the ‘no-entry’ at the Gateway of India will continue only for the short notice. “We conducted a search operation for security reasons along with the Coast Guard. Gateway of India will be open shortly for the public as usual,” said a high-ranking police official.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police control received a text message that read, “There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of the 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect outside of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will explode. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, or Ayam al-Zawahiri were killed, there are many more.”

The police later confirmed that the threat message was from a Pakistani number on WhatsApp.

Previous to this, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district at Harihareshwar beach, the boat carrying rifles and ammunition caused a stir in the city. While no persons were found in the boat, the goods and materials were inspected by the police.

Read Also
Mumbai Port Authority permits newly launched water taxi operators to ply from Gateway of India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiGateway of India closed temporarily for security reasons: Mumbai Police

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Saudan Singh appointed as Chief election in-charge, Devender Singh Rana...

Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Saudan Singh appointed as Chief election in-charge, Devender Singh Rana...

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Goa: Salcete panchayats face uphill task of finding land for waste management facility

Goa: Salcete panchayats face uphill task of finding land for waste management facility

UEFA Champions League draw: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

UEFA Champions League draw: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

UP minister Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed state BJP chief

UP minister Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed state BJP chief