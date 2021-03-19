GATE 2021 exam results announced by IIT Bombay

A total of 1,26,813 candidates have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) examination as the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) announced the results on Friday. Candidates can login to GOAPS portal (https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in) to view their results of GATE 2021. The official scorecard can be downloaded from the GOAPS portal between March 30, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The exam primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into Master programmes and jobs in public sector companies.

Over 7,11,542 candidates appeared for GATE exam this year, out of which a total of 1,26,813 candidates, 98,732 males and 28,081 females have qualified. The exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021 alongwith two additional days February 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures by IIT Bombay. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varies from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

GATE 2021 examination was held in a total of 27 papers (subjects), including two newly introduced papers, namely, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).



