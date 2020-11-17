Gas pipeline damage in Thane affects 150 locals

Around 150 locals in Thane faced inconvenience after the Mahanagar Gas pipeline was damaged when the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was cleaning a drainage line on Tuesday. The concerned officials are on the spot carrying repair work. The incident took place at Kolshet, Thane.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Hotel Vintage Inn opposite Kalpataru Park city at Kolshet area in Thane. "The pipeline was damaged after it was hit by the JCB used for cleaning the drainage carried by the TMC officials. This affected the valve of the Mahanagar Gas pipeline placed underground. It led to the loss of gas connections of 150 residents in Kolshet," said an official.

However, no injury or casualty was reported, informed TMC officials. "The concerned officials from Mahanagar Gas pipeline have reached the spot. The service resumed after the repair work," added the official.